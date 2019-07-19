PREPARE to be transported into space this weekend as the Yorkshire Museum hosts a special event to mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
Visitors to Museum Gardens in York will be able to step inside a cosmodome and learn about the historic Cooke telescope, handle real meteorites, learn about lunar geology and enjoy film screenings throughout the day of the moon landings.
The family-friendly also event invites visitors to follow the stars on a special trail throughout the museum, have a go at planet hopscotch and try on spacesuits.
Emma Williams, assistant curator of science and archaeology learning, said: “With York’s oldest working observatory, a collection of meteorites and a whole programme of fantastic activities, the Yorkshire Museum is the perfect place to celebrate this historic event."
