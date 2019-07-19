A DESPERATE couple has launched a £13,000 appeal to help ensure their two severely disabled children no longer have to share a bedroom.

Martin and Lynda Sainty’s oldest son, Finn, has severe learning disabilities, while their youngest, Joel, has a rare chromosome disorder, 16p11.2 microdeletion, which causes autism, eating problems and learning difficulties.

Martin said the boys sleep in one bedroom at their three-bedroom semi in Danum Road, Fulford, while their other brother Euan, 12, who does not have a disability but suffers from stress-related migraines, sleeps in the third.

He said Finn, 14, who attends Applefields School, and Joel, six, who goes to Fishergate Primary School where a full-time teaching assistant looks after him, regularly wake each other up and are often disruptive for much of the night.

“It’s no longer safe for them to share a room due to Finn’s lack of understanding,” he said.

“They’re often tired the next day because of their disrupted sleep, and this makes it even more difficult to manage their behavioural problems, especially ensuring Joel eats properly.”

Meanwhile, Euan - a Fulford School student, who helps his parents care for Joel and Finn - needs plenty of sleep to avoid suffering ‘hideous’ migraines and cannot share a room, he said.

“Creating an extra bedroom would let each boy be safe and get essential sleep,” said Martin, who works as a palliative care nurse at York Hospital. Lynda, who achieved a doctorate in biology last year, currently cares for their children full-time.

He said plans had been drawn up to convert their home’s attic into a fourth bedroom, where Joel could sleep.

City of York Council had awarded them a £30,000 Disability Facilities Grant and also offered a £10,000 loan, for which he was extremely grateful.

However, after the work had been put out to tender to builders approved by the authority, the bill for the cheapest scheme had come to a total of £53,000, including VAT.

“When the tenders came in, the council chose which one they were going to use,” he said.

He said that he and Lynda were left facing a £13,000 shortfall and, after being turned down by the bank for a loan or an increase in their mortgage, they had decided to launch an online fundraising appeal.

Martin said he had been amazed by the response, which saw £820 raised through 24 donations by yesterday afternoon, less than 24 hours after they launched the appeal.

“It’s overwhelming and we’re so grateful for everyone’s support,” he said. “It feels very humbling.”

l To donate to the appeal, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/martin-sainty?utm_term=rRmaRA7jZ