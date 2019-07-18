A 17-year-old remains in hospital following a serious crash on the A19 south of York in which a motorbike caught fire.
North Yorkshire Police said a motorcycle and a car collided between Crockey Hill and Deighton at about 1.45pm yesterday (Wednesday), with the motorbike catching fire, and the road was closed but re-opened at 4pm.
An off-duty officer was one of the first to arrive at the scene, and provided medical care until the emergency services arrived.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle involved prior to it, or may have relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please dial 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Richard Clarke, or email richard.clarke@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference 12190129546 when passing information.
