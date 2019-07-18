A KEEN fundraiser has been nominated for this year’s Community Pride Awards after setting up a new dog show in York.

Claire Wood, 45, from Hillary Garth, Holgate, York has been nominated for the Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award and The Person of the Year after raising more than £3,000 for charities over the years.

Claire, owner of dog grooming salon Claire’s K9 Clips, in Poppleton Road, was nominated by her husband Carl Wood who said: “I’m nominating my wife for this award after her continuous efforts fundraising.

“She recently dedicated every moment of the past six months organising a Fun Dog Show at The Fox in York to raise money for Hero Paws, an organisation trying to provide military working dogs with happy retirements through rehabilitation and retraining.

“She went above and beyond to pull the show off so fantastically - not only contacting local businesses but ones from all over the UK raising awareness for Hero Paws UK.

“She gathered hundreds of donations from these businesses in order to make the dog show the best York had seen.

“Prior to the show, she spent the day bag packing at Morrisons, getting us, her family, involved.

“Even now after the show which raised £1,130 and she is still raising money for the cause, attending other fairs and fetes around Yorkshire, running tombolas and games.

“Not only that, she is already making plans for her next dog show, but she has also already secured the backing of businesses to support her and it is going to be held in one of York’s beautiful parks. If anyone deserves this prestigious award it is my wife Claire Wood.”

On hearing of her nomination, Claire said that she was grateful to her husband. She said: “That is very cute of him to do that and it is very nice to hear that the fundraising has been noticed.

“I loved organising the Fun Dog Show and I can’t wait to run it again next year.”

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. The primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health which also sponsors the Person of the Year award. Pryers Solicitors sponsor the Charity Fundraiser category.

Nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards nights at York Racecourse.

Post entries to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN. Or submit nominations at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by July 26. Nominations must include a supporting statement and include a photo, which we are unable to return.