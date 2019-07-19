MOVE over Vicious Vikings - it is the Rotten Romans’ turn to take centre stage.
Horrible Histories author Terry Deary will be at Waterstones in York tomorrow (Saturday) for a book signing ahead of a special early screening of the new Horrible Histories: The Rotten Romans film at City Screen later in the afternoon.
The film, officially released next week, manages to combine the Emperor Nero dousing himself in horse wee, a weedy Roman teenager despatched to a wet and miserable Britain (known to the Romans as ‘The Stain’), a flunky called Sycophantus, and the Celtic Queen Boudicca. Oh, and a war of liberation against the Rotten Romans, of course. Everything you’d expect from a Horrible Histories film, in fact.
“This could be the most horrible movie you’ll see in 2019,” promises Terry, who will be at Waterstones from 2-4pm tomorrow for the book signing ahead of a screening of the film at City Screen at 4.20pm.