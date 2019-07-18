A RECORD 34 teams attended York Golf Club's annual golf day in Strensall for a contest that raised a £15,000.
Club Chairman, Ralph Magee, said: “We did really well. With our biggest number of entries yet we were worried we might have congestion on the course. However, we were pleasantly surprised to find it ran like clockwork. I’d like to thank everyone involved.”
An auction, run by Scott Anscomb, managing director of Your Move Anscombs, raised £5,000.
Julie Russell, general manager at York Against Cancer, said: “The money will make a real difference to people living with cancer in York and around.We are really grateful.”