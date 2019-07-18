POLICE searching for a missing man have found a body.

North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal earlier this week for help in finding Howard Jackson, 63, from Marton-cum-Grafton, near Boroughbridge, who was last seen at his home last Saturday morning.

They said it was out of character for him to be out of contact for so long and officers were very concerned for his welfare.

A force spokesman said today that officers had found the body of a man, and Mr Howard's family had been informed and a report would be prepared for the coroner.