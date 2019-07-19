EXCITEMENT is building as Tees Valley steps up preparations to host a major sporting event this September.

With the Great North CityGames only a few short weeks away, plans are being readied to transform the heart of Stockton town centre into a venue fit for first-rate sporting competition.

The Great North CityGames, previously held in Newcastle Gateshead, will take place on Stockton high street for the first time on Saturday, September 7, and the milestone event is expected to draw crowds numbering in the thousands from all over the UK and beyond.

Some of the biggest names in global athletics will compete throughout the day. Last year’s games climaxed with a heated contest over the mile between Scottish distance runners Laura Muir, the 2018 European Champion, and Eilish McColgan.

The Great North CityGames is free to spectate and will be held alongside a series of family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Many of the spectators, particularly keen amateur athletes, travelling to Stockton to watch the Great North CityGames are expected to also compete in the Simplyhealth Great Tees 10k, and its associated junior runs, which are being held on the same day, ahead of the Great North CityGames. If you fancy pulling on your running shoes and taking part, there is still time to sign up at www.greatrun.org/great-tees-10k.

Between hosting such a momentous sporting spectacle, and recently welcoming performers including acclaimed pop group Take That, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and internationally renowned singer Jess Glyne to the region, as well as annual food, music and arts festivals including the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival, Stockton International Riverside Festival, and the Festival of Thrift in Redcar, it’s clear that Tees Valley really is the place to be this summer.

Visiting Tees Valley especially for the games? Then why not make a weekend of it and check out other things to do, places to stay and where to go for dinner and drinks at enjoyteesvalley.com.