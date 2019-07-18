I was delighted to see your item in Saturday’s Press about Malala Yousafzai’s father (‘My children argue like every family’, July 13). Your readers may be interested to know of a York connection to the family.

The first time that Malala spoke in public, as a young schoolgirl, was at an event organised by Khwendo Kor, a woman-headed NGO in the northwest of Pakistan (where Malala was raised).