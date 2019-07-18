A COMPANY that makes products used by TV production companies around the world is set to open its first retail outlet in York this summer – with a promise of a different shopping experience.

Asgard, a company which specialises in manufacturing historically accurate replicas of Viking and Anglo-Saxon jewellery, armour and weaponry will be opening its new store on Little Stonegate, next to the Art of the Protest gallery, on Friday, July 26.

The company is owned by Jim and Cat Glazzard and several of their creations are particularly popular with the re-enactment community. They have both worked as production designers on the series live show History Channel Vikings, where durability is as important as accuracy and style.

The duo said that it is unsurprising that they selected the Viking capital of the North for one of their first stores.

Jim said: "York is where I developed my love for archaeology, earning a degree from the University of York, and first exploring re-enactment, before joining Jorvik Viking Centre in 1999 as a costumed interpreter.

"Here is where I started to look closely at the Viking-age artefacts, and I started to teach myself how to recreate designs of items that had been found here – combs, cloakpins and the like.

“As my skills improved, I developed a reputation for creating high-quality replicas, suitable for use in museum displays – indeed, you can handle examples, including a Viking padlock, at Jorvik today.”

The duo began the business in Scotland in 2004, and they now employ seven craftspeople in their workshop in Dunoon. They are regularly seen at trade fairs and historical events around the country, whilst Jim can often be seen using a small forge at the annual Jorvick Viking Festival. But from next Friday, they’ll be regularly found on Little Stonegate, next door to the Art of Protest Gallery. The promise is for more than just a retail outlet, though.

Cat said: "Whilst we’ll be sourcing a few complimentary products such as fabric items that we don’t manufacture, we want to create a shopping experience – talking to people about how items are created, advising re-enactment enthusiasts on how to add to their existing collections.

“We also want to encourage people to handle the products that they may have seen online – these are not lightweight, mass-produced items, but hand-crafted using traditional skills. We have a huge amount of confidence in our products, and we’re keen to share our knowledge and experience with them, whether devoted Viking fan, or a lover of a particular design of pendant or brooch.”

The couple added: “It almost goes without saying that there will be Vikings, but watch this space for the arrival of something very special onto Little Stonegate."

For further information, please visit www.asgard.scot