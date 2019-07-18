City of York Council inform us (through the Press ) that electrical issues are adding to the delay in the opening of the stadium (‘Electrical issue’ delay for stadium, July 16).
So at least we know why York City and Knights fans are being kept in the dark regarding the opening date.
Perhaps the full council report will throw more light on the subject for the fans of both clubs and others who are looking forward to the opening of the facility.
Ken Thorpe,
Ebor Way,
Upper Poppleton, York
