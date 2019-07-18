A DENTAL clinic next to a top York restaurant is set to be converted into a home.

York Orthodontics, opposite Roots York on Marygate, could be turned into five bedroom house.

A planning application says work would include demolishing outbuildings at the site, which is on the corner of Hetherton Street near the entrance to Marygate Car Park.

The unit also offers beauty treatments as well as orthodontic work.

The planning application says: "The area is very much a mix of commercial and domestic and therefore the application proposals are not out of keeping with this area.

"The approach is sympathetic to the host building, is traditional in nature, respecting the vernacular of the host building, and the materials are to match the existing so as to assimilate well with the host building and surrounding area."

The building was granted planning permission to be converted from a tea room to an orthodontic surgery in 1998.

Roots York, a restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks, opened in the former Bay Horse pub building across the road last year.