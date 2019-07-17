Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for more than two days.
Danella Duncan, was last seen leaving her home off Hull Road at 9am on Monday to go to college.
Police believe the 17-year-old girl may be in Foxwood and say she has links to Acomb.
Danella is white with very long brown hair, green eyes, a slim build and a pale complexion. She has scarring on her left leg and was wearing a hooded top, black leggings and trainers when she was last seen.
If you know where she is or see her, contact North Yorkshire Police by ringing 101, choosing option 1 and quoting reference number 12190128472.