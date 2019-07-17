A YORK driver was put at risk after their car's brake cables were tampered with, police have revealed.
The blue BMW X1 estate was parked at the junction of Oldman Court and Doherty Walk in Foxwood when
the incident happened between last Friday and this Monday, said North Yorkshire Police.
"Someone tampered with the car's brake cables, rendering it inoperable and putting the user of the vehicle at risk," said a spokesman.
"We are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify anyone of note to the police investigation."
Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Gareth Foster, email gareth.foster@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref 12190129492.