A DOCTOR in York has been nominated for this year’s Community Pride Awards after he helped to save a woman’s life from cancer.

Andreas Nicolaides, who is a surgeon at York Hospital, has been nominated for Health Service Hero by a former patient.

Beverley East-Watson, from Clifton, York said that Mr Nicolaides ‘saved her life’ 15 years ago from Thyroid Cancer and has been in contact with her regularly since to check on her progress.

She said: “ I am nominating Mr Nicolaides for an award because if it was not for him I would not be alive. When I was 18-years-old, in November 2004 I was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer.

“Just 11 days later, I had an operation to remove the cancer.

“We were told the surgery would take two to three hours. I went down for surgery at 8.30am. Mr Nicolaides told my mum that he would call her as soon as he got out on surgery.

"My mum finally got a call at 7pm saying that he had just finished.

"He said that she should be relieved he picked this day instead of the second date in January because I wouldn’t have seen 2005.

“For some reason in the 11 days the cancer turned into a fast spreading cancer.

“I owe Mr Nicolaides my life. I am now 33 and get to see my niece Paige, seven and two nephews Alistair and Warren, both aged five, grow up - all thanks to Mr Nicolaides.

“We keep in touch and I visit him for regular check ups to check I am doing okay.”

On hearing his nomination, Mr Nicolaides said that he was surprised.

He said: “I suppose I was just doing my job but it is amazing to see how well Beverley is doing 15 years on. I just saw her the other day and she was looking very healthy.”

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health. Hungate sponsors the Health Service Hero category.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse.

Post entries to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN. Or submit nominations online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by July 26. Nominations must include a supporting statement and should include a photo, which we are unable to return.