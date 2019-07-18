Thriller of the week

The Lady Vanishes, Leeds Grand Theatre, Monday to Saturday

WHEN socialite Iris’s unexpected travelling companion suddenly disappears, she is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her. However, with the help of musician Max, she turns detective, and together they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished.

Impresario Bill Kenwright presents the Classic Thriller Theatre Company in this never-before-seen adaption of the 1939 Hitchcock classic, with a cast led by Lorna Fitzgerald, Matt Barber, Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield.

Cacophonous noise of the week

The Murder Capital, The Crescent, York, Tuesday, 7.30pm

TOUTED as “the next great punk band torn from the streets of Dublin”, The Murder Capital make their Crescent debut.

Tuesday's gig precedes the August 16 release of their debut album, When I Have Fears, on August 16 on Human Season Records. Produced by Flood, this exercise in darkness and light features the singles Feeling Fades and Green & Blue.

Sunflower Bean, The Crescent, York, Wednesday, doors 7pm

AFTER relighting a rock'n'roll torch in New York City and apparently racing into the future firmly clasping it, radical trio Sunflower Bean play the original York.

Julia Cumming, vox and bass, Nick Kivlen, vox and guitar, and Jacob Faber , drums, are already veterans of the Brooklyn DIY scene, drawing from a whirlpool of rugged lo-fi sounds, psychedelia and hypnotic rock riffs.

York music legend of the week

Graham Hodge, Black Swan Folk Club, York, Thursday, doors open at 7.45pm

YORK singer Graham Hodge presents a full evening of Hodge at the Black Swan. Expect a sublime choice of modern folk and pop covers, mingling with well-crafted originals, all accompanied by subtle and supple guitar playing.

German show of the week

Henning Wehn, Great Yorkshire Fringe, York Barbican, Friday, Saturday, 8pm

“YOU couldn’t make it up; surely the German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn hasn’t bosched out yet another new show?” Henning asks himself. “And what’s he still doing here anyway?”. Put it down to his lack of transferable skills, he says.

“This show is a much-needed call to arms. Listen, everyone: stop pondering and hand-wringing. Instead get on your bike and put your face to the grindstone,” he advises.

Competitive event of the week

New Comedian of the Year Final, Great Yorkshire Fringe, Grand Opera House, York, Saturday, 5pm

THE Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year competition returns for a fifth year. This time, the final moves to the Grand Opera House after the sell-outs in previous years. This is a chance to see rising talents from Yorkshire and beyond compete for the title.

Shaking up Shakespeare for children

Billy Shakes: Wonderboy!, Shakespeare's Village, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, York, Tuesday to August 24

WHAT did William Shakespeare get up to as a child? Leeds theatre company Wrongsemble come up with an answer in a barmy family show billed as "the imagined childhood of the Big Bard himself".

This irreverent, raucous introduction to the delights of Shakespeare is performed by Harri Pitches in a 50-minute show for children aged four upwards and their grown-ups.

Ayckbourn revival of the summer

Season’s Greetings, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, in rep from Thursday to September 28

THIS is the first time Season's Greetings has been performed in Scarborough since its 1980 debut at the SJT's former Westwood home, to mark Alan Ackbourn's 80th birthday.

Neville and Belinda are hosting their extended family over a long weekend, when the presence of two tyrannical uncles – Bernard, whose ham-fisted annual puppet shows are a source of dread to young and old alike, and TV addict Harvey – promises to stir up trouble from the start.

York Racecourse Music Showcase Weekend, part one

Tears For Fears, Knavesmire, Friday, first race under starter's orders at 6pm

RE-FORMED Eighties favourites Tears For Fears play straight after the evening racecard, as Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith roll out Shout, Mad World, Pale Shelter, Everybody Wants To Rule The World et al.

York Racecourse Music Showcase Weekend, part two

James Arthur, Knavesmire, Saturday, first race at 2.05pm

REFORMED X Factor winner James Arthur, the Northern boy made good again after a career lull, pours his soul into Impossible and Say You Won't Let Go post-racing.