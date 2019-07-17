EIGHTY new finance, accounting and apprenticeship jobs are being created in York.

Shared Services Connected Limited (SSCL), says the jobs at its 'Centre of Excellence' at Monks Cross are part of a new contract to provide services for the construction industry.

"There will be full time and part time jobs available on either a permanent or temporary contract, supporting finance and accounting and apprenticeship services for the Construction Industry Training Board," said a spokeswoman.

Managing director Jeanette Smith said she was delighted to be able to announce the expansion.

“We are looking for motivated and customer focused people to join our talented and committed team to provide service excellence to the Construction Industry Training Board," she said.

"SSCL supports over 20 public sector agencies and UK policing. The company employs over 2,000 people in Centres of Excellence across England and Wales.

"Anyone interested in the vacancies can look here:

http://bit.ly/SSCLCareers."