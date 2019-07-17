A MOTORBIKE has caught fire after a crash on the A19 south of York.

North Yorkshire Police said the accident happened between Crockey Hill and Deighton at about 1.45pm today.

A spokesman said it involved a motorbike colliding with a car, and the motorbike was reported to have caught fire.

He said the road was closed and drivers were being urged to travel by a different route.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew had been called to the scene by ambulance staff to attend to a vehicle fire.

David Martin, who runs a farm shop at Crockey Hill, said the air ambulance helicopter had been called to the scene.

He said it was the second motorbike crash to have happened today, with one colliding with a car near his business this morning. He said the motorcyclist in that incident had survived without serious injury.

He estimated there had been 20 to 30 accidents along that stretch of the A19 in the last year and said safety improvements were badly needed.

North Yorkshire Police said earlier this year that officers were looking into placing police safety camera vans at the location.

More to follow.