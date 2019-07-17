THE Lord Mayor of York visited a city primary school to inspect progress on a new garden.

Cllr Janet Looker, dropped in at Scarcroft School garden which has raised beds, benches, a pergola and reading shed. It's been put together by parents and Yorkshire Water staff as part of the Soak It Up project -a partnership between Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Yorkshire Water.

Additional funding came from the Friends of Scarcroft School and Aviva’s Community Fund.

Tom FitzPatrick, from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: " I hope the garden area will bring many years of enjoyment and outdoor learning. Hopefully it can help highlight an understanding of how we can all make positive change to protect our environment.”

Cllr Looker said: “ It was a real pleasure to meet the pupils and answer their many varied and interesting questions.”