PRIMARY school pupils have reached the finals of an inter-school netball competition.

The Year 6 team at Kirkbymoorside Primary School reached the finals of the contest by winning a local tournament.

Teacher Anna Clay said: “Kirkbymoorside School’s Year 6 team achieved the fantastic result of winning the Ryedale and Whitby High-5 Netball Tournament.

“The tournament was held at Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering and the team did not lose a match.”

The team went on to the North Yorkshire School Games at Queen Margaret’s in Escrick to represent Ryedale and Whitby.

Mrs Clay said the team had been delighted to reach the finals.

“They won one game and lost eight but had a great time. The standard from other schools was unbelievable,” she added.

The team's success coincides with the Netball World Cup which is currently taking place in Liverpool.