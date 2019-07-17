YORK author Fiona Shaw will take part in a question-and-answer session at Friday's 6pm launch of the film adaptation of her novel Tell It To The Bees at City Screen, York.

Set in 1950s' small-town Britain, Annabel Jankel's film stars Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger and introduces young actor Gregor Selkirk in Shaw's story of a doctor developing a relationship with her young patient's mother.

Lydia Weekes (Grainger) is distraught at the break-up of her marriage. When young son Charlie (Selkirk) makes friends with the local doctor, Jean Markham (Paquin), her life is turned upside down.

Charlie tells his secrets to no-one but the bees, but even he cannot keep his mother's friendship to himself. In the claustrophobic 1950s, however, the locals do not like things done differently. As Lydia and the doctor become closer, rumours start to fly, threatening to shatter Charlie's world.

To mark the film's release, Fiona will discuss her book and its journey to being adapted for the screen, as well as taking questions from the audience.

Dave Taylor, City Screen's marketing manager, says: "This event's popularity is such that tickets nearly sold out overnight, so be quick of you want to come to Friday's Q&A. Fortunately, there'll be further screenings throughout the week, albeit without the author in attendance.”

Fiona will be selling and signing copies of Tell It To The Bees after the screening, along with copies of her 2018 novel Outwalkers. She has volunteered to visit book groups in York and the surrounding area: if interested, please contact her via fiona-shaw.com.

Tickets for Tell It To The Bees (15) are on sale on 0871 902 5747or at picturehouses.com.