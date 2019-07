A QUAD bike has been destroyed by fire in a York play park.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb went to the park at 6.40pm last night to extinguish the blaze.

A spokeswoman said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately, but declined to say where the incident happened.

A York crew went less than half an hour later to two small camp fire in a play park, and extinguished the flames.