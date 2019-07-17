SOPRANO Kirsty Hughes and her special guests will bring the Tudor house down in a special Summer Cabaret on July 26.
The beamed hall at Thomas Herbert House, above York Gin, in Pavement, York, will play host to a 7.30pm programme of wartime classics, Sondheim, Gilbert & Sullivan, Schuman, Jason Robert Brown and Disney songs, courtesy of York Conservation Trust.
"The emphasis is on variety: we’re doing funny songs, moving songs and some wonderful jazz," says Kirsty. "There’ll be plenty everyone knows – plus a few surprises – and the venue is unique. We’ll be performing in a Grade I listed banqueting hall that dates back to 1545…that’s pretty special."
Singers Kirsty Hughes, Sam Hird, Tracey Rea, Mark Hird, Robert Readman, Alexandra Mather, Adam Price and Rachel Higgs will be accompanied by pianists Sam Johnson and Natalie Walker and instrumentalists Georgia Johnson and Katie Wood.
Tickets are on sale at the York Gin shop or from “Tickets” at pickmeuptheatre.com. Money raised will help Kirsty fund her MA at the Royal Academy of Music, London. The York Gin bar will open at 7pm.