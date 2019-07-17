STEREOPHONICS frontman Kelly Jones is extending his Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day tour with eight more dates in September.

In the wake of a sold-out run of solo shows earlier this month, Jones will play York Barbican on September 14, the only Yorkshire gig of the octet. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0203 356 5441 or in person at the Barbican box office. Alternatively, book online at ticketmaster.co.uk, axs.com or myticket.co.uk.

Jones, 45, from Cwmamman, in Wales, will give the York audience a "rare opportunity to see a unique and intimate performance across an evening of storytelling and songcraft".

Jones will perform in a more stripped-back environment, presenting "a wide variety of music on the night, taken from the Stereophonics' catalogue of ten albums and their 22-plus years’ worth of music, including some of the band’s rarely performed songs".

Selections from Jones's 2007 solo album, Only The Names Have Been Changed, will feature, and "brand new songs only recently written" are promised too, delivered alongside his storytelling and tales from along the way.

Jones says: "I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me.

"The tour is about overcoming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that. I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments."

"Overcoming things and moving on from obstacles", Kelly? Intriguing. Maybe his storytelling will reveal more.

Jones previously played a solo show in York at the Grand Opera House in March 2007, when he performed with a string trio and a pianist/slide guitarist. He last appeared on a North Yorkshire stage leading Stereophonics at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in July last summer.