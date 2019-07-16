A 26-year-old man has been charged with three counts of outraging public decency and one of indecent assault following an alleged incident in Knaresborough.
The man, from Knaresborough, is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Wednesday, July 17.
Police received a report about the alleged inappropriate and public sexual behaviour of a man in the area of Conyngham Hall on the afternoon of Monday, July 15.
Following a search by officers and information from the public, a suspect was found in Bebra Gardens a short time later.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with the four offences and has been remanded in custody until his court appearance.
Inspector Steve Breen, of Knaresborough Police, said: "Thanks to the presence of mind of members of the public and the quick actions of police officers, the suspect was promptly identified and has now been charged to court. Should anyone have any further information about similar incidents in the area, please report this via 101.”
