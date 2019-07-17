YORK councillors are being urged to vote for wildflowers to be planted on the city’s verges and public areas.
Green Party councillor Dave Taylor’s motion to a full council meeting tonight (Wednesday) calls for City of York Council to follow other authorities in adopting a ‘Pollinator Action Plan'.
The motion recognises the importance of pollinators to food crops, gardens and countryside and asks for a report on possible changes to improve the biodiversity of important wildlife corridors alongside York’s roads.
He said: “With support from organisations like York Natural Environment Trust and Plantlife, we can transform our highways into linear wildlife corridors.”
Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, called for wild flower planting during work on the ring road, saying: “Appropriate wildflower planting and reduced frequency or partial strip cutting can result in considerable budget savings too, for example Dorset council saved £93,000 a year.”
Fellow Green councillor Cllr Rosie Baker said: “With cross-party support we can enable a coherent strategy to develop, giving residents’ happiness and health a colourful boost from the ground-up!”
