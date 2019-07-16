A YOUTH service in York has been nominated for this year’s Community Pride Awards for ‘bringing joy to young people with disabilities.’

Choose2Youth, in Monkgate Road, York has been nominated for the Community Project of the Year Award, Sponsored by Joseph Rowntree Foundation for creating a happy and content environment for people suffering with an array of disabilities.

The charity, which was set up by Rachael Smith five years ago, has been nominated by Mandy Murphy whose son, Liam Branham attends the youth centre.

She said that recently the group put on an amazing show - based on the musical, the Greatest Showman, - for parents families and carers

She said: “My son attends Choose2 Youth Monday to Friday each week.

“Whilst there he has the opportunity to be involved with lots of varied and rewarding activities - all fully supported by this fantastic team, only last week the whole group put on an amazing show for parents, families and carers.

“ It is quite incredible when you see the differing disabilities and challenges these youngsters face, yet the youth group gives them the courage to perform in front of others. It is beyond words.

“The team that work at Choose2 really create a happy and content environment. The young people are treated as individuals and not labelled, they are encouraged to push themselves and to try lots of new things.They offer bespoke care and support is tailored to how each individual is feeling on a specific day , meaning no two days are the same.

“My son has been nurtured to help him develop, progress to believe that he can try anything he wants.

“The atmosphere is one of fun and friendship and inclusion everyone helps everyone else it is quite something to witness, I would never consider sending my son anywhere else, as a parent I know I can be confident that his every need is catered for not just physically but on an emotional level too.”

Rachael Smith, said: “It is great to hear that the work we do is helping both Liam and his mum.

“We try to help them as much as we can so they can live independent lives.”

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse.

The deadline is fast approaching, so if you know someone who deserves recognition please send your nomination in soon.

Post entries to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN.

Or submit nominations online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by Friday, July 26. Nominations must include a supporting statement and should include a photo, which we are unable to return.