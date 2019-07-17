AN unstable wall in the beer garden of a popular city centre pub must be rebuilt because it is at risk of collapse, according to a council report.

City of York Council will demolish and recreate a wall between the Lamb and Lion and 10 Precentor’s Court.

The pub’s beer garden is bordered on one side by the city walls - and the unstable wall adjoins the city wall.

A planning application submitted to the council says: “The wall is leaning and will continue to deflect, leading to a situation that will endanger users of the garden of 10 Precentor’s Court and the Lamb and Lion public house.

“The wall is considered to be in an unstable condition.

“The wall abuts York city walls and City of York Council has accepted responsibility for the repair of the wall.”

Under the proposals the structure would be photographed and examined by an archaeologist before being dismantled and reconstructed with the original stones and bricks.

Scaffolding would be put up at the site to provide a working platform.

The application says the wall probably dates back to about 1888 when the wall walk between Bootham Bar and Monkgate was created.