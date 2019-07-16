A CYCLIST has been taken hospital following an incident in York.
Police said that they were called by the fire and rescue service at 3pm today (Tuesday) after a fire crew came across what appeared to be a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a vehicle near to Walmgate Bar in York.
Officers attended and from witness accounts it is believed that the cyclist came off his bike independently and no other vehicles were involved.
The cyclist was taken to York Hospital for treatment to an arm injury, which is not thought to be serious.
The road was cleared at around 3.40pm.
