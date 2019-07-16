VISITORS to an East Yorkshire stately home are being offered a fun-filled week of activities staring this weekend.
Starting on Saturday, July 20, Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington is hosting a 5k Parkrun beginning at 9am.
A craft fair will take place on Sunday, July 21, which promotes local traders, displaying both handmade and bought-in crafts.
On both the following Monday and Tuesday there will be guided tours available which allow for visitors to educate themselves on the history of Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
The Walking for Health event, a great way to keep fit and meet new people, also takes place on the Tuesday.
The Festival of Archaeology, both an educational and active event, takes place on Wednesday and Friday.
Thursday features a classical pianist concert located in the Orangery.
The week closes on Friday with the Active Coast Nerf Zone, a slightly more physical event.