PRIMARY school children from across York and Selby are learning vital safety advice in a series of workshops and activity sessions run by North Yorkshire Police.
The Crucial Crew event at Askham Bryan College, which also involves several other agencies including North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, York Rescue Boat and Northern Powergrid, is teaching pupils a wide variety of skills and knowledge to help them stay safe.
Year 6 children from 58 primary schools are involved in the initiative which includes nine different workshops including: water, fire, road and electricity safety, personal wellbeing and advice on dealing with drugs, alcohol and healthy relationships.
Police Community Support Officer, Laura Harper, who is leading on the workshops this year at Askham Bryan, said:“It’s been fantastic to see so many children taking part in Crucial Crew and giving the workshops their full attention and enthusiasm.
"I remember taking part in the initiative when I was at primary school so it’s great that it’s still continuing and with such varied sessions that have been enjoyed by everyone."