Lest we forget... Photographer Frank Dwyer captured this moving photograph of Normandy veteran Ken Smith in a field of poppies near York.

Ken, now 94, from Wheldrake, was a young infantryman with the Leicestershire regiment when he landed on Gold Beach on D-Day. He survived the Normandy campaign unscathed, but was wounded by shrapnel in the thigh in October 1944 after fighting through to Holland.