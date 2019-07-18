FAMILIES are being offered an exclusive chance to win tickets for one of North Yorkshire’s most exciting fun-filled theme parks.

Lightwater Valley boasts more than 35 attractions, from exciting rides and new entertainment, ensuring there’s something for the whole family.

Take to the skies in the grip of the high-flying Eagle’s Claw, venture into the underground world of Raptor Attack, see the park from above on the swinging Black Pearl pirate ship, or take a spinning ride above the tree tops on Apollo.

The park is also home to the longest rollercoaster in Europe: The Ultimate. Stretching 1.5 miles and reaching speeds of 100mph, the ride is a firm favourite with thrill-seeking visitors.

Little ones will likewise be delighted with the gentler attractions available. Take a ride on the Lightwater Express train or the Eagle’s Creek Farm tractor, or visit Jester’s Jungle Fun indoor play area – new for 2019!

Young and old visitors alike can visit the Petting Farm, and meet the adorable resident animals, including calves, chickens, a donkey, even a baby alpaca, and more, between July 20 and September 2.

Children can also enjoy a sing-a-long trip into outer space at the Magic Light UV Puppet Show, and join the park’s new friendly dinosaurs, Jester and Jasmine, as they entertain visitors with their dance moves and a sing-a-long.

A fantastic line-up of live music is also on the cards as the Summer Saturday Sessions launch on July 27. A variety of tribute artists will perform in the valley throughout the summer, including tributes to Robbie Williams, the Spice Girls, Little Mix, Bruno Mars, Olly Murs, and Ed Sheeran.

For more information on everything at Lightwater Valley, visit the website at www.lightwatervalley.co.uk.