STUDENTS from Year 11 from a York secondary school celebrated their time together at the school with the recent prom.
More than 160 students from Manor CE Academy in Nether Poppleton attended the event which was held at the York Racecourse on June 24.
Attendees were treated to a red carpet experience.
Some of the students chose to arrive in different vehicles including John Cammidge who was pictured travelling to the event by tractor.
The evening included a three course meal for all students and a photo booth opportunity for anyone wishing to get final pictures together.
A trophy presentation also took place which involved the winners of various awards including ‘best dressed’ and ‘prom king and queen’.
A final group picture was taken of all the students to keep for memory.
Art and design teacher Louise Hill said: “The event was a fantastic opportunity for the students to enjoy themselves and celebrate their five years together for one final time.”