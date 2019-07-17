REPRESENTATIVES from the universities of York, Munster in Germany and Maastricht in the Netherlands came together for an evening of celebration.
It was held at Mansion House in St Helen’s Square, York and hosted by the Lord Mayor of York, councillor Janet Looker, and the Sheriff of York, Dafydd Williams.
The dinner celebrated the twinning of the cities of York and Munster and recognised the strategic partnership between the University of York and the University of Maastricht.
Attendees were in York to take part in the European Research Summer School, a collaborative enterprise aimed to help doctoral students develop their research ideas and professional skills.
At the heart of the initiative is a commitment to bringing early career researchers together to work across disciplinary, cultural, and geographic borders to solve big problems and to serve local and global society.