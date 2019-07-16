YORK-based transport technology company Incremental Solutions has become a member of the government’s Northern Powerhouse Partnership Programme.

The appointment comes after its recent royal recognition of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, as well as several industry awards for its innovative solutions.

Incremental Solutions, based at York Science Park, uses data analysis, innovative thinking and technology solutions to improve safety, optimise efficiency and create forward-thinking transport solutions, with a particular focus on the rail industry.

The Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme is an essential part of creating the Northern Powerhouse. The Government is growing a network of partners who all believe strongly in the economic potential of the North, and support the need for a combined effort by government and business to realise that potential.

The company is also celebrating the success of it’s OLErt dynamic monitoring system which was awarded Innovation funding from the Government in its 'First of A Kind' competition. The OLErt system, which is currently undergoing trials with Network Rail and GWR, will dramatically reduce the incidence of failures to electrified infrastructure and fleets by recording and analysing data to highlight abnormal train infrastructure events, before they happen.

The OLErt system has also gained industry recognition from the Rail Partnership Awards and Rail Innovation Awards.

Daniel Lee-Bursnall, commercial director and co-founder, said: “Becoming a Northern Powerhouse Partner represents another milestone in Incremental’s growth and success. We’re very proud to be representing the North and proud that our innovation is being used across the rail network. Our aim is to create the cornerstones of the future of the rail industry, and that alone is very much a relevant topic for Northern success.”