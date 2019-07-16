A TEENAGE girl was threatened with a knife and punched in a village near Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old girl was approached in the wooded cycle track area near the A19/Barlby Road roundabout in Barlby at about 8.45pm yesterday (July 15).

A spokesperson for Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "The suspect has threatened the victim with a knife and attempted to steal her pedal cycle, physically assaulting her to the face with his fist."

The male is described as white, slim build, 6ft tall, long shoulder length wavy hair, rough Yorkshire accent, wearing distinctive light weight sports coat with lime green and orange colouring, black Nike shorts and socks worn high around the calf.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting 12190128411.