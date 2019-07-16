FLORAL tributes have been left near the scene of a York crash in which a 29-year-old cyclist died.
More than a dozen bouquets of flowers have been attached to lampposts in Stockton Lane, where the local man was killed in a collision with a car in the early hours of Sunday.
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them over the crash, which involved a black Toyota Auris and a black and gold trim bicycle.
The force has said that a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and later released under investigation.
Comments are closed on this article.