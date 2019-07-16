AN 87-year-old man has died following a serious crash on the York Outer Ring Road on Saturday.
The York man was crossing the A1237 on his bike at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon when a blue BMW, travelling towards Clifton Moor, collided with his bicycle on the road between the Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe roundabouts.
North Yorkshire Police said the cyclist was airlifted to hospital with multiple serious injuries but died in hospital on Monday evening.
The force added that the driver of the BMW, a 60-year-old man also from York, was uninjured.
Police have now renewed their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Steven James in the Major Collision Investigation Tadcaster either via email; Steven.James771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting reference; 12190126860
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Please quote reference number 12190126860 when passing information.
