Following our recent appeal in The Press I would like to say a huge thank you to the very kind readers who brought puppy food for our many baby hedgehogs. We also received food for our fledgling baby birds, ducklings and other wildlife orphans currently in our care.

We are now seeking caring and reliable people who would like to train to become foster carers for the hoglets once they are weaned. We are only a small Rescue, and the recent influx of 18 hoglets plus lots of poorly adult hedgehogs took us well over our capacity. We will provide all training, equipment and food necessary.