A V Martin’s view (Letters, July 12) that Kim Darroch’s position as UK Ambassador in Washington became untenable is correct.

However, he seems to overlook the fact that the embarrassment arose because confidential correspondence was leaked in order to satisfy a political agenda, namely Brexit.

It is hoped that the identity of the source can be ascertained and appropriate legal measures taken. It comes as no surprise that Nigel Farage was quickly off the mark to condemn the comments made by the Ambassador regarding President Trump.

It might be wondered that one of the political appointments to be created by Prime Minister Johnson is Mr Farage as our Ambassador. After all President Trump has already expressed the opinion that he should be, and he would be ideally placed to help facilitate those wonderful deals expected from the US if we crash out of the EU.

Steve Bell, St Paul’s Terrace, York