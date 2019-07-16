I’m glad to see the 50th anniversary of the moon landings has been given the attention it deserves. This marked a major milestone in our evolution that many today weren’t alive to remember, but they should still look to this for inspiration for the future.

There’s clearly something about today’s achievements that no longer amaze people as they did in the 60s. Progress is all taken for granted now, the sense of wonder has gone and I think it’s killed our ambitions.