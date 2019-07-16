POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the alleged theft of candles and a cushion from a York supermarket.
It happened at the Asda store on Layerthorpe, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force commented: "Goods worth almost £100 were stolen, including Yankee candles and a cushion.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe he will have information that can help the investigation."
The theft occurred at around 5.50pm on May 9, the force added.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, choose option 2 and ask for Rachel Wakefield or email Rachel.wakefield@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12190086589.
