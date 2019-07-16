A SUMMER season of brass band concerts in Selby Park is helping the town's abbey celebrate its 950th anniversary.

The programme of concerts, featuring some of the region’s best bands, has been funded by the Central Area Community Engagement Forum and is being delivered by Selby’s leisure providers, Inspiring healthy lifestyles.

As well as the band performances there will also be traditional and fun children’s entertainment including clowns and magicians. All the events are free.

The next Summer Picnic Brass Sunday afternoon concert will take place in the Park on Sunday, from 1pm to 3pm, with children’s entertainment from Wonder William who will be performing walkabout clown comedy. The York RI Golden Rail Band will be performing.

Another concert will take place on August 25, from 1pm to 3pm, with music from the Harrogate Band. There will also be a Children’s Puppet Show, from 12.45pm to 1.45pm, courtesy of Mark and his Magic Kingdom.

The Central CEF has provided £3,000 funding for the event.