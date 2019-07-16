INTRUDERS have broken into a shop in York city centre.

They have targeted The Whisky Shop in the Coppergate Centre.

North Yorkshire Police said a member of the public called the force at about 6.35am to report that the shop had been broken into via a window.

On one side of the doors to the shop, a window has been removed.

A member of staff at the Patisserie Valerie shop opposite said: "I got here about 7am and there were probably about eight police officers outside. There was a police van at the top of the street. The alarms were going off.

"It looks like they have removed the glass to the side of the door. There were bits of wood on the floor."