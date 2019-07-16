A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is currently blocked and motorists are facing delays after a crash which has left a van on its side.
It has happened on the A168 northbound between Topcliffe and the B1448.
Acting Inspector Paul Cording described it as a "minor injury" collision.
He said the road is currently blocked to allow the van to be recovered from the carriageway.
It is causing traffic delays for motorists.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route or expect delays while the vehicle is recovered.