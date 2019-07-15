YORK country singer, musicals star and model Twinnie is to release her new single, Social Babies, on August 16.

This builds on the momentum of her sold-out headline show at The Lexington, London, two Country2Country shows at London’s O2 Arena and her debut EP earlier this year.

Released on the BMG label, the track is taken from her debut album, scheduled for early 2020, and has been picked as a New To 2 featured record on BBC Radio 2.

Produced by Pete Hammerton, who has worked with Little Mix, One Direction and Britney Spears, the country-pop Social Babies addresses the theme of people living their social world through social media and spending too much time on their phones.

“I wrote this song from the perspective of my friends and family about me,” says Twinnie, who first took to the stage in York as Twinnie-Lee Moore and went on to star in such musicals Chicago and play Porsche McQueen in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

“We live in this social-media age which is very different to the one I grew up in. It can be a dangerous place.

“There’s pressure to look a certain way, act a certain way and portray ‘a life of Riley’, when sometimes it’s not a true representation.

“I think we can all be victims of this online culture. I certainly experience it, from the effects on my relationships to my self- esteem.”

Twinnie was always destined to be a performer in a journey taking her from York to the West End musicals We Will Rock You, Rock Of Ages and Footloose and a small role in the Glenn Close film The Wife.

Onwards she has progressed to Nashville. She has been co-writing with Grammy Award-winning writers and producers Nathan Chapman, Liz Rose and Dave Barns, and she also co-wrote Black And White and First Flight Out for English country duo The Shires’ gold-selling album Brave.

From tomorrow, Twinnie heads out on a run of British dates with Lauren Alaina, although none will be in Yorkshire. She also will play the Nashville Meets Country Festival at Canada Square Park. London, on July 27, the Long Road Festival, Lutterworth, on September 7 and Blackpool Winter Gardens Festival on September 14.