YOU can be in Blessed company at the Grand Opera House in York on September 3.

Larger-than-life actor, writer and presenter Brian Blessed, now 82, will be presenting his An Evening With Brian Blessed show, as he reflects on his hearty, king-sized portrayals on film and television.

A giant of a man accompanied by an eloquent wit and booming, operatic voice, he is also a noted explorer and climber, and so the evening will combine anecdotes from his illustrious acting career with tales of his adventuring.

Born in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, he has enjoyed a career spanning more than 50 years, meaning there will be no shortage of material for the show.

On screen, he has appeared in everything from Doctor Who to Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespeare films. On stage, his credits range from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

His trademark stentorian voice has been put to myriad tasks, from voicing Peppa Pig character Grampy Rabbit to being a voice download on TomTom’s sat-nav system.

Blessed is an avid climber and will be talking about his Everest climb without oxygen; his expedition to the jungles of Venezuela, when he survived a plane crash; his trek to the North Pole – he is the oldest man to go to the Pole on foot – and his many hours of space training in Russia.

Please note, this Blessed show “may not be suitable for people of a nervous disposition or those who aren’t expecting the odd expletive”.

Tickets are on sale at £26.25 upwards