A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has allegedly been robbed at knifepoint in an East Yorkshire skate park.

The teenager was allegedly threatened with a knife and robbed of £5 as he played in the Skate Park at Bridlington at 8.30pm on Saturday, said a Humberside Police spokeswoman.

She said officers were in the area at the time and three suspects - a man and two youths - were quickly apprehended.

The two youths were released without charge but a 21 year-old Leeds man was questioned and charged with robbery and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday.

She added that this may not have been an isolated incident and officers were appealing not only for witnesses but for anyone else who may have been approached by a man in Bridlington on Saturday to phone the force on 101 to report the incident, quoting log 634 13/07/19.