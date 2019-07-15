A YORK city centre street will be closed to traffic until the weekend,

after a major water main burst and flooded the road.

Yorkshire Water, which is working to repair the main in Walmgate, said this afternoon it will not be reopening to traffic until the weekend.

However, pedestrians are able to walk along the street using one of the pavements, which has reopened.

The burst, which happened at about 8.15am, caused the tarmac to buckle and break up on Walmgate, near The Press offices, with water flowing all the way down the road towards Fossgate.

Yorkshire Water said earlier that staff were sent to the site as quickly as possible and had isolated the burst, which had not affected water supplies in the area.